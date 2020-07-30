Okowa: let’s pray for Nigeria

From Okungbowa Aiwerie, Asaba
Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has advised people to pray for Nigeria as they celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir.
He urged Muslim faithful to emulate the Holy Prophet Mohammed by imbibing the ideals of sacrifice.
In a Sallah message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Dr. Okowa said Eid-el-Kabir was a season of love, peace, togetherness and sacrifice.
He urged Nigerians to embrace peaceful co-existence and pray to God to heal the land from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor prayed that God would use the celebration to better the lots of Nigerians.
Okowa assured residents of a peaceful celebration, as the government was in touch with security agencies to ensure safety.
He congratulated the Muslim community on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir and assured them that his administration would continue to partner them to move the state forward.
