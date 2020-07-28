Olam okays N30m for innovators

By Daniel Essiet

OLAM International, in partnership with Agropolis Fondation, is offering $75,000 (about N30 million) grant to any innovator with a scientific research that can deliver transformational impacts within global agriculture and support development and implementation.

The Olam Prize for Innovation in Food Security is one of its initiatives on delivering greater food security in the agriculture sector.

A statement said the prize requires evidence of potential short-term impact on food availability, affordability, adequacy, and accessibility.

READ ALSO: StanChart launches deposit products for Business Banking clients in Nigeria

The fourth biennial Prize follows the warning from the United Nations (UN) World Food Programme that the COVID-19 pandemic will double the number of people suffering acute hunger by the end of 2020, bringing food security firmly into the world’s spotlight.

Its Co-Founder/Group Chief Executive, Sunny Verghese said: “At a time when the world faces a potential rise in food insecurity from the coronavirus crisis, the new scientific insights and techniques being developed by research teams around the world are more significant than ever.”

Like this: Like Loading...