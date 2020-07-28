Olowo threatens political thugs with ‘traditional curse’ 

By Dayo Johnson

The Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, on Tuesday, threatened to invoke the traditional curse on political thugs disturbing the peaceful atmosphere of the community.

Oba Ogunoye had recently invited leaders of the warring factions and helped them resolved their differences.

The monarch, in a statement by his media aide, Sam Adewale, said: “Olowo, Oba Ogunoye expressed his displeasure over incessant violent clashes in the kingdom.

“On behalf of the inhabitants of Owoland, Olowo admonished those with criminal tendencies in the area to desist from the dastardly acts forthwith or face the wrath of the law, in addition to invoking the traditional curse on them.

“If the ugly trend is not stopped forthwith, he will not hesitate to invoke the traditional curse on recalcitrant perpetrators who are fond of disturbing the peaceful atmosphere of the community, while hiding under political matters to settle personal scores of misunderstandings among them.”

