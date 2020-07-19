Olowu celebrates birthday with motherless kids

To commemorate his birthday this year, leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State, Abiola Olowu, visited the Divine Heritage Children Centre in Ikorodu area of Lagos. While stressing that the day was not one for speeches, Olowu implored Nigerians to always give to the less privileged. According to him, his visit is borne out of passion for the orphanage in demonstration of the quranic and biblical doctrine on giving to the motherless.

Olowu donated bags of rice, cartons of noodles, toiletries, groundnut oil, spaghettis and other items to the orphans, who came out in droves to welcome and celebrate with him. The administrative officer of the orphanage urged members of the public to emulate the APC chieftain’s’ gesture, adding that the importance of giving to motherless kids could never be over emphasised. He revealed that most of the children in the orphanage and the orphanage could still use more generous donations.

He described Olowu as a conscientious, passionate man and a friend of the masses who have always used his personal resources for the betterment of other people. “We congratulate you and your family for this year’s birthday and we wish you many more prosperous years ahead with abundant blessing. And all your efforts will be crowned with success,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Olowu said all thanks should go to the almighty God who made it possible for him to give. He urged Nigerians to always remember the less privilege, especially during this pandemic.

