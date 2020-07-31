Olumide Akpata Declared NBA President-Elect

The former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Section on Business Law, Olumide Akpata, has emerged as the president-elect of the Association.

Declaration the results at about 12:52 am on Friday, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee of the NBA, Tawo Tawo (SAN) said Akpata scored the highest number of votes cast and satisfied the provisions of the NBA constitution.

Taiwo said:

“I, Tawo Tawo, the Chairman, Electoral Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (ECNBA), as the electoral officer for the 2020 National Officers’ Election, hereby declare Akpata Olumide Anthony, having scored the highest number of votes cast and satisfied the provisions of the constitution of the NBA 2015 (as amended), the winner of the election into the office of the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).”

The election was conducted electronically from 11 pm Wednesday, July 29 through 11 pm Thursday, July 30.

Akpata scored 9,891 votes ut of a total of 18,256 voters who participated in the elections, representing 54.3% of the votes.

He defeated Dr. Babatunde Ajibade (SAN) who scored 4,328 and Dele Adesina (SAN) who scored 3,982.

John O Aikpokpo-Martins emerged as the first Vice President with 6,010 votes and Adeyemo Kazeem Debo as second Vice President with 8,794.

Similarly, Joyce Oduah emerged as General Secretary; Nwadialo Esther Uchenna, Assistant Secretary; Mercy Ijato Agada, Treasurer; and Edun Olukunle, Welfare Secretary.

Anagor Raphael Nnamdi emerged as Financial Secretary; Nduka Rapuluchukwu Ernest (PhD) as Publicity Secretary; and Naza Ferdinand Afam as Assistant Publicity Secretary.

The new officers of the association are expected to be sworn in at the forthcoming 60th annual general conference of the NBA holding virtually from the 26th to the 29th of August.

Appreciating his supporters, Akpata said, “In two years from now, we would look back to this day with gratitude. We would say thank God that Olu became President. We would never regret this day. We would transform our association and the Bar will work for all”.

