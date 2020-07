Super Falcons midfielder, Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene, has declared the former handler of the women’s senior national team, Coach Florence Omagbemi, as the best choice for the Super Falcons’ job as plans by the Nigeria Football Federation to get a new one intensifies.

