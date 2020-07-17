Daily News

Omisore’s wife not a regent

The Ewi-In-Council of Ado-Ekiti has debunked a claim that the wife of a former Senator, Mrs Mojisola Omisore, is a regent of Ekiti-State.

Secretary to the Council, Chief Bayo Ogunmodimu, said in a statement that Mrs Omisore became the regent of the late Oisa of Inisa quarters in Ado Ekiti, Chief Julius Fasuba, after his demise early this year in line with the custom and traditions of Ado chiefdom.

According to him, Mrs Omisore is the regent of her late father at Inisa quarters in Ado Ekiti.

Ogunmodimu, therefore, urged the people to disregard the information.

“The position of a regent to any late chief in Ado is just for a while, pending the installation of a new Chief in the area,” he said.

