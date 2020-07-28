On FIRS and Stamp Duties

By Opatola Victor Esq.

SIR: Recently, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) announced that the agency will commence the collection of 6% stamp duties on tenancy agreements. While the payment of stamp duties on tenancy agreement is not a new provision, the imposition of the new percentage of 6% flat rate is not only foreign to both law and administrative practice, it is also illegal.

The Stamp Duties Act was enacted into Law in 1939 and it has gone through certain amendments. Most recent of the amendments is that of the Finance Act 2018. Going through the gamut of the Stamp Duties Act and the amendments in the Finance Act, certain things become clear. Nothing empowers the FIRS to unilaterally increase, decrease or modify in any way the provisions and fines imposed in the Act. The Stamp Duty rates imposed in the Act remains unchanged.

One of the characteristics of taxation is that it is an imposition, it is fixed, certain and backed by law. Going through the provisions of the Stamp Duties Act, section 116(1) and (2) gives us an understanding of the spirit and intent of the legislation in regards to who can increase, reduce or vary in any way the stamp duties under the Act.

Section 116 (1) The National Assembly may by resolution increase, diminish or repeal the duty chargeable under any of the heads specified in the Schedule to this Act in respect of the documents regarding which the Government of the Federation is competent to make laws, and in respect of any other matter within such competence may add new duties or otherwise add to, vary or revoke the Schedule.

(2) The House of Assembly of a State may by resolution increase, diminish or repeal the duty chargeable under any of the heads specified in the Schedule in respect of documents regarding which the Government of a State is exclusively competent to make laws, and in respect of any other matter within such exclusive competence may add new duties or otherwise add to, vary or revoke the Schedule.The Act has provided expressly for instance where any imposed stamp duty can be varied, and unfortunately the FIRS as a body is not vested with the requisite powers to vary upward or downward the Act.

So, the so-called 6% is against the provisions in the schedule of the Act and is therefore void. It is tantamount to arrogating to oneself powers one doesn’t have.

On the current stamp duty levy on tenancy agreement, the schedule to the Act provides three categories of definite lease or tenancy: Below seven years which is rated at 0.39k stamp duties to be paid on every N50; between 7- 21 years which is rated at N1:30k stamp duties to be paid on every N50; and lease of 21 years above, which is rated at N3 stamp duties to be paid on every N50.

Simply put, lease tenure of less than seven years lease or tenancy stamp duty payable is 0.78%; between seven to 21 years – 3%; and above 21 years 6%.

The authority to stamp the document depends on the parties involved. If only individuals are involved, then the state’s Internal Revenue Board may stamp it, if it is a corporate body, then the FIRS may stamp. A document has to be stamped as soon as it is executed. Documents are to be stamped within 30 days of execution.

For tenancy and lease agreement, the burden to remit the money to the tax board is on the landlord. The charge is on the instrument or agreement not on the receipt.

Opatola Victor Esq. adeopatola@gmail.com

