Daily News

Ondo 2020: ADC names candidate to challenge Akeredolu, Jegede, others

By
0
Post Views: Visits 36

“It is clear that from all we have seen here, ADC is going to emerge victorious in the forthcoming poll,” a party leader said.

The post Ondo 2020: ADC names candidate to challenge Akeredolu, Jegede, others appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Taliban accuse Kabul of re-arresting freed insurgents

Previous article

SERAP asks Lawan, Gbajabiamila to publish reports on corruption probes

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News