Ondo 2020: Adojutelegan calls for annulment of APC guber primary

ONE of the defeated aspirants in Monday’s governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Dr. Nathaniel Adojutelegan has called for the cancellation of the result of the primary won by the incumbent governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu .

Adojutelegan told the party’s Election Appeal Committee in Abuja yesterday that the primary was defective in its conduct and its result should not hold.

Adojutelegan appeared before the 9-man Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe led Ondo State Committee at the party’s National Secretariat, Abuja at about 11am.

A source at the committee sitting which lasted for about one hour told our correspondent that the petitioner tendered documents to buttress husband claim, which include courts proceedings challenging the 2018 congress of the party, audio and video clips of electoral violations during the primary among other exhibits.

The committee Chairman, Emperior Ibe assured the petitioner of fairness, as he said that all the allegations shall be verified while the committee will also interface with the declared winner of the primary election with a view to getting his own side before reporting to the party.

The aspirant had on Wednesday filed a two page petition at the National Secretariat, Abuja challenging the outcome of the primary election which returned the incumbent governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu who is angling for second term.

In the petition, Adojutelegan alleged that the primary election fell short of the party’s constitution and the guidelines, rules and regulations of the APC and the electoral laws.

Adojutelegan alleged that, “the electoral college of delegates that voted in the governorship primary election was not democratically elected by members of the party from their various wards contrary to the provisions of Article 20 of the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The electoral college of delegates that voted in the governorship primary election was selected during the 2018 Congresses and not democratically elected by members of the party from their various wards contrary to the provisions of Article 20 of the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

The petitioner also refered the appeal committee to a pending suit at the Federal High Court, Akure with suit number FHC/AK/CS/lO/l9, against the selection of the members of the executive committees at the ward, local government and state levels.

Adojutelegan also complained that “the mode of the primary election adopted was disclosed on Friday, 17 July 2020 few days to the date of governorship primary election contrary to the Guidelines, Rules and Regulations of the APC.

“The delegates list was disclosed to the aspirants on 19 July 2020, few hours to the commencement of the governorship primary election contrary to the Guidelines. Rules and Regulations of the APC.”

The aspirant further alleged that the voting process was flawed and not in accordance with the Guidelines, Rules and Regulations of the APC.

