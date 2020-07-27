ONDO 2020: Akeredolu reconciliatory move, good start for the fortune of the party — Bola llori.

Dayo Johnson Akure

THE Special Adviser to the Minister of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Hon Bola Ilori has described the reconciliatory move by governor Rotimi Akeredolu after his emergence as the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress has a good start for the fortune of the party in the state.

Ilori who at a political gathering of his group, Bola llori Group (BIG) in Ondo town weekend congratulated Akeredolu for his victory at the primary said the move was commendable.

He pointed out that “our running battle with Governor Akeredolu before now was that he was not magnanimous in victory.

” However, the governor has, since winning the APC party primaries, stretched the hands of reconciliation to all other contestants.

“This is a highly commendable sign of new beginning for the citizenry and good tidings for the fortune of APC in Ondo state.”

” with the new disposition of the Governor, only persons with other ulterior motives would find it difficult to embrace the conciliatory moves within the party.

The challenge of winning the general election is certainly not a walkover but surely surmountable, it however requires the unity of purpose and collective efforts of all.

He said that “In line with this lofty goal of ensuring APC victory in Ondo state gubernatorial election, I will encourage Governor Akeredolu not only to continue with the peace moves towards fellow contestants but to spread his hands in the reception of other hitherto estranged critical stakeholders in the party.

Iioru who was the Director-General of Olusola Oke Campaign in 2016 said

” This way, we shall collectively advance the frontier of the prospect of our winning the general election and returning our Governor for a second term tenure”.

