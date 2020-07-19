ONDO 2020: APC aspirants raise alarm over non-accessibility of delegates list 24 to election

Dayo Johnson – Akure

AHEAD of Monday’s governorship primary in the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Ondo State, one of the aspirants, Ife Oyedele, has cried out over the non-accessibility to the delegates’ list by the aspirants less than 24 hours to the election.

Oyedele described the development as worrisome.

He appealed to the leadership of the party to correct the lapses to avoid crisis within the party.

Also, a leader of the party, Henry Olu-Olatuja, has raised alarm over non-disclosure of the venue meant for today’s governorship primaries of the party.

Oyedele however, said that “the controversies surrounding the primaries are normal things in politics and that is why we are contesting issues.

“If you disagree with something, you find a solution to it. But what is uppermost in my mind is that the APC as a party must survive in Ondo State and we must win the election.

“I believe very sincerely that I’ll emerge as the candidate and if it comes the other way, I’ll not abandon the party at any point in time. I’ll always stand by the APC.”

Olatuja who corroborated Oyedele also expressed concern that the 11 of the aspirants were yet to have access to the delegate’s list meant for exercise.

He pointed out that the decision by the leadership of the party to adopt indirect mode of primaries as against the clamour for direct by 11 of the 12 aspirants was an indication for post primaries crisis.

Olatuja who added that the 11 aspirant will not boycott the primaries despite the irregularities alleged “that the delegates’ list must have been altered to favour the incumbent governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

“The party is not preparing for the success of the primaries. For the past three weeks, we have been clamouring for a direct mode of primary for the party’s governorship ticket but the power that is from the national leadership of the party announced that indirect mode has been adopted for the primaries, meaning the delegates will decide who will become the party’s candidate.

“As at the moment, we have not heard any information on how the exercise will go. The venue has not been agreed upon. The list of delegates that will participate in the primaries has not been made available to the aspirants.

“The question is which list of delegates will they use for the primaries and who generated the list. We have our own list across the state as well as the list of executives that emanated from congress.

“The situation we are is a dangerous situation, the list we suspected they wanted to use is going to be provided from the government side but we won’t boycott the election. All the 11 aspirants on our side will participate in the primaries.”

Olatuja said that “the rumour we have been hearing is that the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello who will superintend over the primaries have been told to return the incumbent at all cost. That’s is why the delegates’ list is with them and that is why they are not releasing the delegates’ list for the 11 other participants.

