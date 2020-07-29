Ondo 2020: Deputy Governor may dump PDP next week

By Osagie Otabor, Benin

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi, may dump the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) next week for the Zenith Labour Party.

Sources said he would join the ZLP which is positioning itself to be a third force in the state.

Ajayi resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress in June and contested at the PDP primary in July where he came second after polling 657 votes.

He was said to have met with former Governor Olusegun Mimiko for talks on how to be made candidate of the ZLP and be substituted for Hon Rotimi Benjamin who was earlier elected candidate of the party.

Sources at ZLP said Ajayi is being considered because of the number of votes he was able to garner at the PDP primaries despite joining the party in late.

Ajayi had earlier said he and his followers will remain in the PDP but in another statement he said he was still in consultation and would soon make his position public.

