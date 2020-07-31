Ondo 2020: INEC Releases List Of Aspirants Ahead Of October 10 Guber Polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) has released the list of 17 candidates, their running mates and parties for the Ondo State governorship election.

INEC released the provisional list on its website on Friday, July 31.

The parties include the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The INEC, however, gave political parties till August 18 to substitute their candidates if they wish.

Currently, there are whispers around town that the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) will be substituted with the current deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi.

It will be recalled that Agboola who contested in the PDP primary election lost to Eyitayo Jegede.

Jegede was the runner-up in the state’s 2016 elections.

Others on the INEC list are:

Rotimi Adeleye Akindejoye – Accord party

Joshua Oluwafemi Adewole -Action Alliance (AA)

Adeleye Adekunle Peter – African Action Congress (AAC)

Adelegan Adedapo Oluwaseyi – African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Martin Kunle Olateru-Olagbegi -Action Democratic Party (ADP)

Olowoloba Dele – All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

Aminu Akeem Olanrewaju – Allied Peoples Movement (APM)

Adesanya Olaoluwa – Action Peoples Party (APP)

Okunade Taiwo – Labour Party (LP)

Ojajuni Joseph Eniola – New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

Funmilayo Jenyo Ataunoko – National Rescue Movement (NRM)

Babatunde Francis Alli – Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)

Fasua Peter Oyeleye – Social Democratic Party (SDP)

Ojon Dotun – Young Progressive Party (YPP)

Benjamin Jairus Olarotimi – Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)

Meanwhile, the INEC has set aside October 10, 2020, for the governorship elections in Ondo State.

