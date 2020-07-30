Ondo 2020: Lucky Ayedatiwa emerges as Akeredolu’s running mate

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State yesterday named Mr Lucky Ayedatiwa from Ondo South Senatorial District, as his running mate for the October 10 governorship election in the state.

The governor made the disclosure in Akure during the swearing-in of Mr Idowu Otetubi and Mr Summy-Smart Francis as the Commissioner for Natural Resources and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Entrepreneurship Development respectively.

Akeredolu, who is from Ondo Northern Senatorial District, emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) standard bearer after the primary election held on July 20 in the state.

He explained that the party leaders arrived at the choice of Ayedatiwa as his running mate after wide consultations and consideration of some important factors.

“We have concluded that Mr Orimisan Aiyedatiwa is the appropriate choice, given the prevailing circumstances in the political arena at present.This person has been with us since the beginning of this political journey in 2012,” he said.

The governor further assured of his readiness to appoint, “more people who are willing to add value to our government, with a view to improving the economy of the state post-Covid-19.”

According to him, anyone, who wishes to contribute to the development of the state, will be encouraged.

Akeredolu also urged the new appointees to make general development of the state their watchwords.

Like this: Like Loading...