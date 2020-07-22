Ondo 2020: Our peaceful primary defeat for PDP, says APC

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

The All Progressives Congress(APC) in Ondo State has said the peaceful conduct of its governorship primary signalled the defeat of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

It said the PDP had expected to reap from any crisis arising from the primary but has been disappointed the aspirants that lost already keyed into Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s victory.

State Chairman of the Ondo APC, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, who spoke in Akure, said the party would defeat the PDP in all the 18 local government areas.

Adetimehin, who commended Governor Akeredolu for visiting the aspirants that lost at the primary, said it showed that unity has returned to Ondo APC.

Adetimehin said reeidents of Ondo could testify their lives were much better under the four years of APC than previous years of other administration.

According to him: “You can see I joined the Governor to visit the aspirants. The talks were frank and the aspirants expressed their willingness to work for the party

“Our victory at the October polls is already sure. It is now time to rally the entire state to vote massively for the APC. We will win the election.”

