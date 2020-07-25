ONDO 2020: Our people ‘ll resist election riggers — Jegede

Says Ondo not a conquered territory

Dayo Johnson – Akure

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), has warned against rigging of the October 10 governorship election in the state.

Jegede said the people of the state would resist them.

He gave the warning during a personality programme on Crest Frequency Modulation (FM) radio station, in Akure.

According to him, a recent revelation by the former Secretary to the Ondo State Government (SSG), Mr. Ifedayo Abegunde, that he was robbed of victory by the All Progressives Congress (APC) power brokers, and that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu did not win in that election, was instructive enough.

The aspirant said that the masses of Ondo State would not allow a repeat of the 2016 experience.

“Ondo State is not a conquered people or territory; so if you are coming to the state to rig, stop at the boundary.

“This is because, our people have learned from that experience and are now on their toes, to resist any attempt by anybody to subvert their will.

“I have known my brother, Abena (appellation for Abegunde) for a long time and I know he was saying the truth when he said Akeredolu did not win the 2016 election; that it was rigged for him.”

Jegede also described as baseless, a campaign smear that he would pursue ‘Akure agenda’, being a native of Akure, the state’s capital, if voted into power.

“Yes, I am a native of Akure and I am not ashamed of it, but I can also be classified as a native of other communities in the state.

“I had gone round, visiting the riverside areas of Ilaje and Ese-Odo and I could feel what they were going through. From that area up to Ile-Oluji and Okeigbo, they don’t have electricity at all; unlike Akure that has a little supply

“So we are going to provide electricity in these areas and also build them hospitals as they lack medical facilities and are battling with mosquito bites. Certainly, that cannot be an Akure agenda?

“I have been to Akoko areas, to Okitipupa and all parts of the state and I know what their problems are,” he further explained.

The governorship candidate, who is a former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General in the state, particularly lamented the hardship that the less-privileged residents of the state were going through under the APC-led administration.

“The free health services reserved for pregnant women, nursing mothers, elderly citizens, and the physically challenged people under the PDP administration are no longer there.

“Our education sector to is in shamble, to the extent that, tuition fee of N35,000 in the institution is now N230,000: thus denying children of poor people access to education.

Jegede said that “If I am elected governor of Ondo State, we will reduce the tuition fees of not just Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, but all tertiary institutions in the state.

Vanguard

The post ONDO 2020: Our people ‘ll resist election riggers — Jegede appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...