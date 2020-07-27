Ondo 2020: PDP presents certificate of return to Jegede

By Gbade Ogunwale, Abuja

Indications emerged on Monday that the winner of the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the October 10 governorship election in Ondo state, Mr Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) may not enjoy the support of other aspirants that contested the ticket with him.

Jegede, who was at the party’s Abuja national secretariat to collect his certificate of return, was accompanied by only Mr Godday Erewa, one of the eight defeated aspirants.

Similarly, many of the members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), including the Deputy National Chairman (South) Elder Yemi Akinwonmi did not attend the event, which is usually marked with fanfare.

Akinwonmi is the most high-ranking party official from Jegede’s Southwest geo political zone. No reason was given for their absence.

The ceremony was presided over by the national secretary of the PDP, Senator Umar Tsauri who presented Jegede with the return certificate.

Although Erewa’s name was touted as Jegede’s running mate, party officials present at the event were silent on the matter.

Party sources confided in our correspondent on Monday that the lukewarm attitude toward Jegede’s mergence may not be unconnected with the fact that he hailed from the Ondo central senatorial zone.

It was gathered that part of the reasons Jegede lost the election in 2016 was the fact that he emerged from the same senatorial district with the immediate past governor of the state, Dr Olusegun Mimiko who governed the state for eight consecutive years.

Expectations had favoured a candidate from the south senatorial district days before the primary election, in line with unwritten zoning arrangements and convention. Six of the aspirants were from the south zone.

This might have informed the decision of politicians from the central zone not to contest the primaries, sentiments that Jegede did not share.

Speaking after the presentation of the certificate, Jegede said he won the flag on behalf of the PDP and the people of Ondo State.

According to him, there was consensus among all the aspirants to support whoever emerged winner shortly before the primary election.

The candidate however said he had initiated consultations with the defeated aspirants and expressed the hope that there would a unity of purpose before commencement of the campaign.

He noted that at a meeting before the primary, the aspirants agreed to support whoever that wins, adding that there was no victor and no vanquished “because we need all hands to be on deck to unseat Rotimi Akeredolu from the governorship seat of Ondo State.

“Our people are tired of the poverty inflicted on them by the present administration and the positive change that we are looking at will be coming our way soon.”

Jegede expressed gratitude to the NWC for the opportunity given him to participate in the primary, and assured that PDP candidate would be sworn as Ondo State governor on February 23, 2021.

He said he had, on behalf of the party, gone round and hold discussions and consultations defeated aspirants.

