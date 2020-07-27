Ondo 2020: Senator Tofowomo denies defection plan

Osagie Otabor, Akure

The Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, has denied reports that he would soon dump the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or any other political party over the outcome of the party primary won by Eyitayo Jegede.

Senator Tofowomo who spoke Monday at Ileoluji, headquarters of Ileoluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area urged his followers to disregard the rumour on social media that he has perfected plans to leave the PDP for the APC.

Tofowomo assured his supporters that he would not disappoint the electorates and his party who gave him all the necessary supports to become a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said, “I remain in the PDP and I’ll never disappoint over 81,000 electorates that elected me to represent them on the platform of the PDP as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

”The public should know that the rumour of my defection from the PDP is a lie from the pit of hell to gain cheap popularity for a dying party like the APC.”

”I remain committed to the PDP, and I will never join the ruling APC. I will continue to do my best to fulfil my campaign promises to the good people of Ondo South Senatorial District on the platform of my party, PDP.

”Even if I fulfil my destiny on earth and I’m called to glory years to come, my dead body cannot join the ruling APC,” Tofowomo said.

Like this: Like Loading...