Ondo APC primary: Akeredolu leads in two LGs

 Osagie Otabor, Akure 

Ondo Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu is taking the lead as counting of votes began at the ongoing primary of the All Progressives Congress(APC).

In two local government of Akoko North East and Akoko North West, Akeredolu polled over 300 votes while his closest rival in the sorted ballot, Chief Olusola Oke garnered 23 votes.

Other aspirants that got votes were Ambassador Iji with two votes, Dr. Nath Adojutelegan one vote and Hon Isaacs Kekemeke one vote.

Sorting is ongoing for Akoko South East.

