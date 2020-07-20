Ondo APC primary: God will make me victorious – Akeredolu

Osagie Otabor, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has expressed hope that God would make all plans for him to be victorious at the ongoing primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Three of the aspirants have stepped down for Akeredolu even as voting has commenced at the Dome event centre.

Akeredolu who spoke before accreditation commenced said he never wanted to be involved in complaints by some aspirants that they were not aware of the delegate list.

Akeredolu said the delegate list is well-known to all party members since the APC came into existence.

His words, “I never wanted to be involved in all the complaints because I know that a farmer goes to farm with implements. The farmer only complains when he is not ready.

“In the APC, we know those who have been delegates over the years since APC came to be. We all know who the delegates are. I know the God I serve, He will do me well and all plans will fall in place.”

Another aspirant, Chief Olusola Oke, said many more aspirants might still drop their aspiration.

Chief Oke commended Chairman of the Committee, Governor Yahaya Bello for looking into some observations made.

He however said what they desire was for a transparent process.

“We cannot tolerate a situation where the APC will slide into opposition in Ondo State. If there is credible primary, any one of us that emerges from that process, will all rally round to sustain the hold of our party on the state and Nigeria.

“There will be fight and quarrel when people tried to cut corners. My confidence will be determined by the process. We pray for what happened in 2016 not to happen now. In election matters, the more you look the less you see.”

