Former attorney-general and commissioner for justice in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election for the October 10, 2020 guber poll. Eight aspirants – Jegede, Banji Okunomo, Bode Ayorinde, Boluwaji Kunlere, Sola Ebiseni, Godday Erewa, Eddy Olafeso and the state deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi – participated in the […]

The post Ondo deputy governor loses out as Jegede wins PDP primary appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...