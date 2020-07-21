Ondo guber: Akeredolu emerges APC candidate

Ondo State governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has emerged as the winner and candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, for the October 10 election in the state.

He was declared winner of the governorship primary election by the Chairman, election committee, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, at the Ondo event centre, the DOME, venue of the election in Akure, the state capital.

Governor Akeredolu won with a landslide victory at the election.

According to Bello, Akeredolu polled 2,450 votes to defeat other aspirants in the primary election which lasted till midnight.

The closest aspirant, Chief Olusola Oke, scored 262 votes and was followed by Mr Isaac Kekemeke who recorded 19 votes.

Ambassador Olusola Iji scored nine while Nathaniel Adojutelegan alongside Olajide Adelami recorded four votes each followed by Olajumoke Ajasin-Anifowose who had two votes.

Awodeyi Akinsehinwa and Ife Oyedele came out with one vote each while Bukola Adetula came last with zero vote while thirty-three votes were invalid votes in the exercise.

Total number of accredited voters was 3016 while total votes cast was 2793.

Valid votes was two thousand seven hundred and sixty 2760.

Invalid votes was 33.

It would be recalled that Jimi Odimayo, Segun Abraham and Ifeoluwa Oyedele had stepped down for Akeredolu before the election.

Addressing the gathering, governor Akeredolu express joy.

He also encouraged other aspirants to work with him to develop of the state.

Like this: Like Loading...