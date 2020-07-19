Ondo: It’s all over for Akeredolu ― Olafeso

Olafeso who chided the All Progressives Congress, APC-led administration in the state said the people of the state are united in their quest to bring a new government in power “owing largely to the failure of APC to deliver on their mandate.”

In an exclusive chat with Vanguard, the former PDP national vice chairman (South-West) said the Ondo economy has remained in the doldrums since the APC assumed power, adding that “the people have now resolved to put an end to this shame.”

According to him, “the people are tired of the failure of the APC government to offer them basic amenities of life. In four years, they have not been able to justify the confidence reposed in them by the people. Promises have not been kept and the economy is in shambles.

“Unemployment remains at an all-time high and the government knows not what to do to leverage on Ondo state resource endowment to turn things around.”

He dismissed insinuations of a rift among the eight aspirants adding that the electoral committee constituted to conduct the primary election would deliver a credible exercise.

“We are very optimistic that the process will be free, fair and credible. We are very united ahead of the primaries and we will rally behind whoever gets the ticket, provided the exercise is transparent.

“Reports of the rift are not true because we are going into this contest as a family.

“Governor Akeredolu should get ready to leave Government House because the people have resolved to institute a new government. So come October 10 this year, the people will speak, loud and clear,” he added.

The governorship primaries will feature eight aspirants following the disqualification of Otunba Bamidele Akingboye by the screening committee chaired by former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

