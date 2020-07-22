Ondo PDP Primary: 800 Hundred Police Officers Deployed To Maintain Law And Order

With the primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scheduled for today, the Ondo State Police Command has deployed at least 800 personnel.

The officers were deployed with the aim of mitigating against any breakdown of law and order during the primary election.

ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed this to newsmen at the venue of the primary election in Akure on Wednesday.

Ikoro said that the police are on ground not just because of the elections, but because they are always in the frontline when it comes to matters relating to security.

Ikoro said:

“We have mapped out the whole place like we did during the APC governorship primary election on Monday to ensure that there is no problem throughout the election.

“Right here we have about 800 personnel and also have other sister agencies to support in ensuring the security of this place.

“We are certain nobody will misbehave this time around because all politicians are aware that today is for election and not to cause any unwarranted issues.

“If you have come to vote, vote and go and if you have any support to give to your person you can do that after leaving this place.”

Eight aspirants who are contesting for the PDP governorship ticket in the state include Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), Eddy Olafeso, Sen. Boluwaji Kunlere, Solar Ebiseni, Bode Ayorinde, Goddey Erewa, Banji Okunomo and Agboola Ajayi, who is the current Deputy Governor.

Reports say that as at 10:30 a.m., electoral activities were yet to commence.

There was, however, the presence of a large number of security operatives including the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, who will be serving as the Chairman of the Ondo PDP Primary Committee arrived at the venue quite early.

