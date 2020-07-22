ONDO PDP PRIMARY: Party bars members from venue

Ajayi, Jegede, Olafeso, five others wrestle for party ticket

Aspirants sign agreement to support winner

Dayo Johnson – Akure

AS 2,111 delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo decide the fate of eight governorship aspirants of the party today (Wednesday), non-party delegates have been barred from the venue of the election.

The aspirants include the deputy governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi, Eyitayo Jegede SAN, Dr Eddy Olafeso, Banji Okunomo, Sola Ebiseni, Dr Bode Ayorinde, Gooday Erewa and Senator Boluwaji Kunlere.

The election is to hold at the International Culture and Event Centre, the Dome, in Akure the state capital.

The state’s Caretaker Chairman of the party, Hon Clement Faboyede said that “only delegates, aspirants agents, journalists and security personnel would be allowed into the venue of the primary

Faboyede in a statement in Akure also warned delegates not to wear any campaign materials to the venue.

Faboyede said that no member of the party, except delegates, would be allowed into the venue

Faboyede also warned that no loitering or gathering would be allowed around the venue and urged all delegates to come with their INEC Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

The statement said: “Only delegates, aspirants agents (3 per aspirant), journalists and security men will be allowed into the venue of the primaries, on no account should any delegate be seen wearing any campaign materials at the venue of the primaries, no member of the party outside the above mentioned are allowed to come to the venue.

“There shall be no loitering or gathering allowed around the venue. Anyone who is not a delegate or the above mentioned shall be deemed an intruder and promptly arrested and that all delegates should come with their INEC Personal Voters Card (PVC).

Meanwhile, at a meeting held in Abuja with the National Chairman of the party Prince Uche Secondus, the eight aspirants were made to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support any candidate that emerges at the gubernatorial primary election.

This was sequel to the failed efforts by the National Working Committee ((NWC) to ensure the emergence of a consensus candidate among the eight aspirants.

The meeting according to one of the aspirants lasted for almost eight hours.

One of the aspirants told Vanguard that “Since the meeting did not achieve its objective of getting any of us the aspirants to step down, the PDP NWC has promised us that they will conduct a free, fair and transparent election where all the delegates will be given a free hand to choose and vote a candidate of his choice.

Vanguard also learnt that the meeting also harmonised the controversial delegates list submitted by the Three-Man Ad-Hoc committee.

The Director-General of the Agboola Ajayi Pre-election campaign, Dr Kola Ademujimi confirmed to Vanguard the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support any candidate that emerges at the gubernatorial primary election.

Meanwhile, the national secretariat of the party has announced the Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as the chairman of the governorship primary election.

He is to be assisted by the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmed Fintiri.

Vanguard

The post ONDO PDP PRIMARY: Party bars members from venue appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...