Osagie Otabor, Akure

Sorting of ballot papers is yet to commence more than one hour after voting ended at the ongoing governorship primary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State.

It was gathered introduction of fresh 17 names after delegates have voted is causing fresh crisis as many of the aspirants insisted the names were strange to them.

The Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi- led Committee went to a closed door meeting for over 30 minutes and came out without declaring what to do with the list.

It was gathered the list contained names of former local government chairmen of the party who defected and later returned.

Some aspirants insisted the people have not properly rejoined the PDP.

Talks are still on between the committee and aspirants on whether to accept the list or not.

The post Ondo PDP primary: Sorting delayed over 17 additional names appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...