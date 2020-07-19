Ondo police to bar politicians with security aides from voting venue

Police in Ondo says politicians with security aides or escort will be not allowed into venue of party primaries holding this week.

Both the All Progressives Congress and the People’s Democratic Party plans primaries for Monday and Wednesday respectively this week.

Ondo police commissioner Salami Bolaji issued the warning as imperative to avoid confrontation with men and officers of the command.

“To all participants in the electoral process, I will advise that those coming with their security aides and escort should know that nobody will be allowed to come into the voting centre with any security aide throughout the duration of the elections,” he said.

“The responsibility of credible elections lies in the hands of all politicians and their political parties to maintain outright decency in their conduct by not allowing or giving anyone the reason to suggest that they are brewers of election malpractices.

“I will not be the kind of Commissioner of Police that will watch thugs or any electoral disorder in the very Command I supervises its policing architecture,” he said.

