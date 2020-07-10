Ondo Sate 2020 Election :11 All Progressives Congress( APC) Governorship Aspirants want direct Primary

On Friday, eleven All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship aspirants sent a formal letter to the party’s Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC) rejecting the direct mode of primary election on July 20.

Dr Nathaniel Adojutelegan, one of the governorship aspirants on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, has claimed that 11 out of 12 contenders for the party’s sole ticket for the election have expressed preference for direct mode of primary election. Dr Adojutelegan, who said this on Friday in Abuja while fielding questions from journalists, explained that direct primary, which allows every card carrying member to participate in the decision to choose governorship candidate, would unify party members.

Only Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who is seeking for re-election, did not append his signature on the formal letter submitted to the office of the National Chairman of the party in Abuja.

The letter dated 8th July 2020, titled: “Why indirect primary cannot be an option for Ondo State Governorship Primary Election,” was submitted by Chief Olusola Oke, one of the governorship aspirants on behalf of others at the National Chairman’s office at about 3:15 pm.

It was gathered the governorship aspirants were reacting to a Thursday statement by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that indirect mode of primary election has been approved for the party’s July 20 governorship primary in Ondo State.

Those who rejected the indirect mode are: Joseph Olusola Iji; Odimayo Okunjimi; Olayide Owolabi Adelami; Issacs Kekemeke; Olusola Oke Alex; lfeoluwa Olusola 0yedele and Olajumoke Olubusola Anifowoshe.

Other governorship aspirants are: Awodeyi Akinsehinwa Akinola Colinus, Olubukola Adetula, Dr.Abraham Olusegun Michael and Dr. Nathaniel Adojutelegan.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ese- Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State has resigned his membership of the party.

The Chairman, Samuel Olorunwa Ajayi, who tendered his resignation letter at the party’s secretariat revealed that he has already decamped to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

According to Ajayi who confirmed his resignation via telephone, he resigned his position as chairman as well as being a member of APC from Friday, 10th July, 2020.

Ajayi is a close ally of the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, who recently dumped APC for PDP.

Ajayi was the one who received the resignation letter of the Deputy Governor when he dumped the APC last month.

It was also reported that, the Chief Judge of Ondo State, Justice Oluwatoyin Akeredolu has faulted a letter written by the House of Assembly for the setting up of the seven-man panel to probe the State Deputy Governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi over the impeachable offences levelled against him.

Justice Akeredolu rejected the move by the state House of Assembly to impeach the defected deputy governor (who is now a governorship aspirant).

Justice Akeredolu’s rejection was contained in a letter she wrote to the House of Assembly in response to a directive that she should constitute a seven-man impeachment panel to probe the state’s Deputy Governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi.

The Chief Judge in her response rejected the request on the ground that the two-third majority required by the 1999 constitution for setting up such a probe panel was not formed in the house of Assembly.

