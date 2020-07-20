How Young Nigerian Lady Connived With New Lover To kill Ex-boyfriend In Ondo State

Iyabo Julius, A 23-year-old woman, has been arrested by men of the Ondo state police command for allegedly conniving with her lover, Adedayo Sunday, to rob and kill her ex-lover, Suleiman Azeez, so they could get married quickly.

The state Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, who disclosed this to newsmen, said the incident happened in the 12/12 area of Ore in the Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo state

“One Suleiman Azeez, 25, a commercial motorcyclist, left home for his daily bread with his Bajaj motorcycle but did not return home. His body was later found in a pool of blood around the 12/12 area Odigbo via Ore in Ondo state.

On interrogation they confessed to the crime and said the former girlfriend of the deceased, one Iyabo Julius, 23, who is now Adebayo’s lover, asked them to rob her former boyfriend of his motorcycle and equally kill him so that she and her new lover could get married.” Salami said

The case was subsequently transferred to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Akure, Ondo state. Upon discreet investigation, detectives trailed the suspects, one Adedayo Sunday, 25, and Jeremiah Monday, 20, both of Odigbo via Ore, who were arrested where they had gone to sell the stolen motorcycle.

Items recovered from the suspects include a Toyota Corolla car, one TVS motorcycle, and the sum of N231,000.

The police boss said Iyabo has been arrested and all three of them will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.

