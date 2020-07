The Borno Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Aliyu, on Thursday confirmed the death of one person with 16 others injured following three explosions in Maiduguri metropolis. Aliyu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the explosions occurred in Mairi, Custom and Gwange areas of the metropolis. Aliyu said that the actual cause of the explosions […]

