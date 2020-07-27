One week, 3,870 new Coronavirus infections, 78 deaths

Data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control showed that the country has recorded 3,870 new coronavirus infections and 78 deaths in the last one week (from July 19 to 25), writes Associate Editor ADEKUNLE YUSUF

SINCE the confirmation of the first Coronavirus case on February 27, Nigeria has joined 213 countries and territories around the world where rising Coronavirus infections have become a number one public health challenge. After five months of managing the global pandemic by the combined strength of the federal and state authorities, Nigeria as at yesterday has recorded 39,977 confirmed cases and 856 deaths.

Within the same period in Nigeria, no fewer than 16,948 people have recovered from their infections, leaving the country with 22,173 active cases. As at Saturday, July 25, NCDC said 259,516 Coronavirus tests had been carried out in Nigeria, a country of estimated 200,000,000 people.

On the African continent, the confirmed death toll stood at 17,509, as of July 26. According to the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, the continent now has 828,214 confirmed cases and 484,038 recoveries. South Africa leads the African Coronavirus table with 434,200 cases and 6,655 deaths, while Egypt comes second with 91,583 cases and 4,558 deaths. Nigeria ranks third in Africa and 47th in the world in terms of the number of infections. Globally, yesterday, Coronavirus cases climbed to 16,230,817, with 648,914 deaths. A total of 9,931,243 people around the world are reported to have recovered from the virus.

Since Nigeria has increased its testing capacity, a breakdown of daily figures released by NCDC has shown that there is a steady increase in Coronavirus infections in the country. On Saturday, July 25, Nigeria recorded 438 new infections and 11 deaths; as against 591 new cases ad 12 deaths posted on Friday, July 24. According to NCDC, the 438 cases reported on July 25 were recorded in 23 states. The states are Lagos (123), Kaduna (50), Rivers (40), Edo (37), Adamawa (25), Oyo (20), Nasarawa (16), Enugu (15), Osun (15), FCT (14), Ekiti (13), Ondo (13), Ebonyi (11), Katsina (10), Abia (9), Delta (8), Kwara (4), Bauchi (3), Cross River (3), Kano (3), Ogun (3), Yobe (2), and Sokoto (1). On the same day, 389 patients were discharged in 13 states: Ondo (100), Rivers (61), Kaduna (38), Abia (35), Edo (34), Ogun (34), Bayelsa (25), Osun (19), FCT (16), Bauchi (8), Ekiti (8), Katsina (8), and Ebonyi (3). Unfortunately, 11 patients died on the day in 4 states: Edo (5), Niger (3), Rivers (2) and Ebonyi (1).

The 591 new cases posted on July 24 were reported from 17 states: Oyo (191), Lagos (168), FCT (61), Ondo (29), Osun (26), Ebonyi (24), Edo (23), Ogun (14), Rivers (13), Akwa Ibom (12), Kaduna(10), Katsina(6), Borno (4), Ekiti(3), Delta(3), Imo(3), Niger (1). On the same day, 498 cases were discharged in 19 states: Ondo (100), Enugu (54), Ogun (51), Plateau (45), Osun (40), Oyo (28), Kano (25), FCT (24), Bayelsa (21), Niger (21), Edo (14), Kaduna (14), Kwara (14), Imo (13), Lagos (12), Rivers (12), Anambra (7), Bauchi (2) and Borno (1). The following 7 states were responsible for 12 deaths recorded on July 24: Oyo (4), Akwa Ibom (2), Ebonyi (2), Delta (1), FCT (1), Kwara (1) and Rivers (1).

On Thursday, July 23, 604 new Coronavirus cases were reported in 21 states Lagos (203), Oyo (87), FCT (79), Edo (41), Osun (35), Ogun (24), Kaduna (22), Rivers (22), Akwa Ibom (20), Plateau (18), Delta (9), Ebonyi (9), Imo (8), Cross River (5), Enugu (5), Kano (5), Katsina (4), Nasarawa (3), Borno (2), Ekiti (2) and Bauchi ((1). On the same day, 246 patients were discharged in 13 states: Lagos (82), Kaduna (41), Plateau (36), Edo (21), Rivers (18), Kano (13), Imo (8), Gombe (6), FCT (5), Kebbi (5), Ogun (5), Ondo (5) and Ebonyi (1); while 20 deaths were recorded in five states: Lagos (15), Akwa Ibom (2), Ebonyi (1), Kwara (1) and Plateau (1).

According to the data from NCDC, 543 confirmed cases were reported on Wednesday, July 22. The new cases were reported in 15 states: Lagos (180), FCT (86), Kaduna (56), Edo (47), Ondo (37), Kwara (35), Ogun (19), Rivers (19), Kano (17), Ebonyi (16), Enugu (16), Delta (7), Bayelsa (4), Bauchi (3), and Abia (1). There were 138 people discharged after recovery in 10 states: FCT (34), Kano (27), Edo (25), Ogun (17), Rivers (12), Kaduna (8), Bayelsa (5), Gombe (5), Ebonyi (4), and Anambra (1); while 8 deaths were recorded in 4 states: Edo (4), Ebonyi (2), Abia (1) and FCT (1).

On Tuesday, July 21, NCDC confirmed that 576 new cases were reported in 22 states: Lagos (88), Kwara (87), FCT (82), Plateau (62), Ondo (39), Enugu (28), Oyo (26), Taraba (24), Ebonyi (20), Kaduna (20), Edo (17), Cross River (16), Kano (14), Rivers (11), Ogun (10), Delta (9), Nasarawa (8), Osun (8), Katsina (3), Borno (1) and Kebbi (1). A total of 344 patients were discharged on the same day in the following 14 states: Kaduna (59), Osun (56), FCT (41), Plateau (37), Rivers (36), Lagos (29), Bayelsa (21), Edo (20), Ogun (14), Enugu (11), Borno (8), Delta (4), Imo (4), and Oyo (4). Sadly four patients lost the battle of life to coronavirus in 3 states on the same day: Ebonyi (2), Ogun (1), and Lagos (1).

Last Monday, July 20, 562 new cases were confirmed in Nigeria. The infections were reported in 21 states: FCT (102), Lagos (100), Plateau (52), Kwara (50), Abia (47), Kaduna (35), Benue (34), Oyo (26), Ebonyi (24), Kano (16), Niger (15), Anambra (5), Borno (3), Bauchi (2), Enugu (2), and Kebbi (1). On the same day, 228 cases discharged in 12 states: Edo (60), Ogun (36), Plateau (31), Abia (26), FCT (19), Ebonyi (15), Kaduna (15), Benue (9), Rivers (7), Gombe (5), Borno (3) and Bayelsa (2). A total of 12 deaths were recorded in 8 states on the same day: Anambra (2), Delta (2), Ebonyi (2), Niger (2), Bayelsa (1), Gombe (1), Ondo (1) and Rivers (1).

On Sunday, July 19, Nigeria recorded a total of 556 new cases of Coronavirus in 18 states. The states are Edo (104), Lagos (97), FCT (70), Benue (66), Oyo (61), Kaduna (38), Plateau (28), Osun (19), Akwa Ibom (14), Katsina (13), Ondo (13), Rivers (13), Ogun (6), Kano (5), Nasarawa (4), Ekiti (2), Gombe (2) and Borno (1). The NCDC also reported that 167 patients were discharged in 13 states: Oyo (40), Kaduna (28), Kano (25), Ogun (16), Edo (12), Gombe (12), Borno (7), FCT (7), Lagos (6), Plateau (6), Rivers (4), Adamawa (2) and Bayelsa (1). On the same day, 11 deaths were reported in 4 states: Edo (6), Ebonyi (2), Plateau (2) and Bayelsa (1).

