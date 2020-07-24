Daily News

Oniru to mark 50th birthday quietly

By Oziegbe Okoeki

As the Oniru of Iruland, Oba AbdulWasiu Lawal, turns 50 Friday, he has asked well-wishers not to visit him, as he will celebrate his golden jubilee quietly.

This was contained in a statement released on Thursday from the palace of the Oniru, signed by Hakeem Akintoye, Esq., private secretary to the Oniru of Iru land.

He said although the landmark birthday is worth celebrating, especially with his new coronation, he will not celebrate it because of the restriction occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

