OPPO Mobile signs multi-million naira deal with Tacha

OPPO Mobile Nigeria has signed a multi-million naira partnership deal with Anita Natacha Akide, an ex-Big Brother Naija housemate popularly known as Tacha.

The Marketing Manager, OPPO Nigeria, Nengi Akinola, explained that the decision to partner with the Reality Star and Serial Entrepreneur was based on the interesting persona she possesses, which makes her a perfect fit for the youthful brand essence of OPPO.

“Tacha’s story is one, many young Nigerians can connect with, she has shown ambition and a fighting spirit even in the face of adversity,” Akinola.

“For OPPO, this connects perfectly with the genuine desire to rise to the top of the Nigerian Smartphone industry in a very short time. We are sure that the partnership with Tacha is a positive step in the right direction.”

OPPO Mobile launched in Nigeria in April 2019 and has shown a willingness to support Nigerian talent, from photography and videography to content creation and modelling.

