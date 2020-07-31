Ortom orders payment of BSU new lecturers’ salaries

Governor Samuel Ortom, on Friday, ordered the Benue State University (BSU) management to immediately pay the new lecturers employed by the institution who are being owed salary arrears.

Our correspondent reports that the new staff of the institution were employed in November, 2019 but have not been paid any salary till date.

Ortom, while directing payments for the affected staff, said the approval given to the BSU management was based on its request to only replace academic staff who had retired.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Terver Akase, stressed that the monthly subvention the university receives from the state government had not reduced and salaries of the new staff were factored in the allocations.

He added that there was no reason for non-payment of the affected lecturers.

“Governor Ortom has given the BSU management this July to unfailingly pay the new lecturers,” the statement concluded.

The institution had always posited that the issue was being tackled after the newly employed staff cried out over their sufferings as a result of the development.

They lamented that most of them resigned from their previous jobs to take up the BSU appointment.

Like this: Like Loading...