Ortom suspends traditional ruler over crisis in Benue

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has suspended the District Head of Mbatser/Mbamusa in Konsisha Local Government Area while lifting suspension on three others in Kastina-Ala area of the state.

The suspension of the affected traditional ruler, Zaki Mbanongun Gbakera, followed a recent crisis between people of his Konshisha area and an Igede community in Oju Local Government Area of the state.

Ortom said the resolutions were reached during a state security council meeting held at the Government House in Makurdi.

“The meeting resolved that the District Head of Mbatser/Mbamusa in Konsisha local government area, Zaki Mbanongun Gbakera should immediately be suspended for complicity in the crisis.

“The Tor Tiv is to appoint an acting District Head and set a committee to further investigate the involvement of the suspended traditional ruler.

“The meeting resolved that the two communities of Bonta and Ukpute in Konshisha and Oju local government areas should jointly ensure the end of hostilities and the return of peace,” he said.

The added that among other things, the meeting resolved that the demarcation of the boundary between the two local government areas should be carried out as quickly as possible to prevent further crisis in the area.

On the Kastina-Ala crisis, he stated that the state security council lifted the suspension of three traditional rulers in Sankera area namely: Mue Ter Chongo, Mue Ter Ipusu and Tyoor Luke Atomigba, District Head of Mbacher in Shitile.

The traditional rulers were suspended on August 19, 2019, for the period of six months, for breaching the code of conduct of traditional rulers and of Benue State Council of Chiefs and Traditional Councils Law 2016.

Also, the meeting ratified the recommendation of the committee set up to look into the crisis in Sankera area; that Tor Sankera, Chief Abu King Shuluwa should be relocated to Katsina-Ala, the headquarters of the intermediate area, before the end of July, 2020, to effectively attend to issues within his domain.

Meanwhile, the council resolved that the security outfit sent to Katsina-Ala to stop the crisis should be strengthened for the sustenance of peace.

