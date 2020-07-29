Our Reporter

FORMER Wolfsburg coach Martin Schmidt believes Victor Osimhen will ‘settle quickly’ at Napoli and said his former pupil ‘is a great athlete’.

The 21-year-old, who is set to sign for Napoli this summer, arrived at Wolfsburg in January 2017 and only played 16 games for the Bundesliga side before moving to RSC Charleroi.

Osimhen arrived from Belgium to Ligue 1 last summer and has impressed in France, but Schmidt doesn’t seem surprised.

“Victor is a good player, very good in pressing,” Schmidt told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli. “He’s aggressive, he finishes well, and he has great quality. He has strength in duels too.

“His mentality and passion fit well with Napoli’s philosophy. Maybe he needs to improve his tactics.

Read Also: Napoli issues Osimhen new ultimatum

“I know tactics are very important in Italian football. He’s a great athlete, very fast, plays with both feet, but he still has some potential to develop tactically.”

Schmidt feels the Nigerian forward has ‘matured’ and will be ready for the challenge ahead in Naples.

“Yes, I think he has matured. His mentality will help him settle quickly. His mentality and passion will help him,” he said.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup winner is reportedly set to become Napoli’s most expensive signing ever, as the Partenopei are set to pay a stunning €81m plus Orestis Karnezis and bonuses to Lille OSC.

The post Osimhen tipped to succeed at Napoli appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...