Osinbajo mourns ‘forthright servant of the common man’ senator Fasanmi

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has described the late Senator Ayo Fasanmi, a founding leader of the Afenifere as “a true patriot, a forthright servant of, and interlocutor for the common man…”

Prof. Osinbajo issued the following statement on Thursday on learning about the news of Pa. Fasanmi’s transition.

“We received the news of the passing of Senator Ayo Fasanmi, with deep sadness and much grief.

“A founding leader of Afenifere, a true patriot, a forthright servant of, and interlocutor for the common man has passed on.

“A man of deep conviction who remained loyal to the end to compatriots and colleagues in the progressive tendency from the Action Group, AG, to the All Progressives Congress, APC, now enters into eternity.

“We thank God for giving you to us for 94 years, your legacy of consistency in egalitarian beliefs, social justice and action lives on.”

Fasanmi, a leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere and Second Republic senator died late Wednesday.

He attended St Paul’s Primary School, Ebutte Metta as well as Government School, Ibadan before he proceeded to the Pharmacy School of Yaba.

He practised pharmacy for years and became National President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria in 1977 before his foray into politics.

He had been active in politics since the Second Republic when he joined the Unity Party of Nigeria led by the former Premier of the defunct Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, in 1978.

He contested the UPN ticket with the former governor of the old Ondo State, the Late Michael Adekunle Ajasin and lost.

He then picked the senatorial ticket. He was also a member of the Federal House of Representatives representing Ondo North.

He was considered a staunch follower of Awo disciples.

In the Fourth Republic, Fasanmi was the National Vice Chairman, South-West of the Alliance for Democracy.

He was the leader of Egbe Afenifere, a breakaway faction of the mainstream Afenifere and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress.

He reportedly dumped the mainstream Afenifere following suspicion that other Afenifere leaders were aligned to other political parties.

Until his death, he remained an APC chieftain; the development which pitched him against other Afenifere leaders including Pa Reuben Fashoranti, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, among others.

