Osun discharges 11 COVID-19 patients

Toba Adedeji, Osogbo 

Osun State on Sunday discharged 11 coronavirus patients from its Treatment and Isolation Centre.

Health Commissioner, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, who disclosed this in a statement, also announced the discovery of four new COVID-19 cases in the State.

Isamotu, while appealing to residents to always observe all precautionary measures laid down by the State against spread of the virus, noted the cases were contacts of previous cases in the State.

He also added that with the latest development, the number of confirmed cases in the State as at July 19 stand at 339 with 175 active cases.

