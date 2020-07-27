Osun grants tax reliefs to residents, employees

Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

THE Osun State government has granted tax reliefs to business owners and individuals, as a result of the impact brought about by COVID-19 on the economic.

Among those that enjoyed the reliefs are the micro, small and medium enterprises, artisans, market women and men, employees, small-medium enterprises and others.

Executive Director of Osun Internal Revenue Service Mr. Adegbite Ademikanra stated these to reporters over the weekend in Osogbo, the Osun capital.

Ademikanra said: “To ameliorate the impact of COVID-19 on businesses and individuals, the Osun Internal Revenue Service is pleased to announce to the public that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has graciously approved tax reliefs for our valued taxpayers.”

He said COVID-19 has made the IGR of the state go down by 40 per cent.

