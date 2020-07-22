Our head of formation didn’t assault FAAN official ― DSS

Soni Daniel – Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied a report that one of its officers assaulted an official of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) who tried to caution him against breaching laid down COVID-19 protocols.

The Spokesman for the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya in a statement sent to Vanguard denied that any FAAN official was assaulted.

Afunanya said: “The attention of the DSS has been drawn to the official release by FAAN that its staff was assaulted by the DSS Head of Formation at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

“So far, it has not been established that any FAAN staff was assaulted. “DSS personnel are well mannered and could not have slapped or fought a worker of another agency. “The news, as reported by sections of the media, has left an impression that is not factual and should, therefore, be disregarded.

“For the record, no DSS staff fought or engaged in any acts prejudicial to discipline or inimical to public safety at the Airport under reference.

” In line with its statutory duties, the Service recognizes the Airports as one of the country’s most important assets and has remained at the forefront of protecting them and other critical ones. It takes their security seriously and cannot breach it.

“As a strategic partner, the Service holds FAAN and its staff in good esteem. Both agencies have, over time, enjoyed a robust working relationship in the areas of training and exchange programmes.

“For these reasons, the DSS will not join issues with it. It is believed that there are other avenues than the social media to resolve any misunderstanding among the staff of two agencies that have had a long history of the unity of purpose in the execution of their mandates.

” It should be noted that the Service and the DGSS place premium on the effective interagency collaboration needed to achieve positive outcomes for good of the nation and citizens.

“The travelling public is urged to go about their normal businesses as the Service, in conjunction with relevant authorities including FAAN, is committed to their safety,” Afunanya said.

