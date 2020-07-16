Over 600 repentant Boko Haram members pledge allegiance to Nigeria

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said, on Thursday, that 602 repentant Boko Haram members have sworn oath of allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria under Operation Safe Corridor.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, made this known on Thursday during the weekly press briefing on military operations across the country.

He explained that the ex-insurgents, who have completed de-radicalization, rehabilitation and re-integration (DRR) programme at Malam Sidi Camp, took the oath before an 11 member quasi-judicial panel.

Enenche noted that the Oath of Allegiance was to emphasize their loyalty, discipline and obedience to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and thereby making a commitment.

He said: “The implication is that, at the end of the programme, if they commit any offence, they stand to forfeit all privileges and will be liable for offence against the State.”

He noted that: “Operation Safe Corridor has coordinated the DRR programme for 882 ex Boko Haram members, including the 280 earlier graduated.

“Thus, the message here is clear to others out there; surrender and be profiled accordingly for the DRR privilege.”

‘Insurgents, bandits in Borno, Zamfara killed’

He also said in the North-East, troops of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) conducted several operations at various locations, which led to the neutralization of terrorists, destruction of their equipment and structures.

He said this is in addition to air bombardments at different terrorist’s locations on the fringes of Sambisa forest and Bulabulin in Damboa LGA of Borno State, adding that, several BHT/ISWAP criminals and gun trucks were destroyed.

He also said, in the North West, several air bombardments conducted by the Air component of Operation Hadarin Daji led to the neutralization of several bandits and their logistics bases in Kwuyanbana forest in Zamfara State.

He said: “Within the period, troops of Operation Sahel Sanity rescued five kidnapped victims who were abducted in Isa and Sabon Birni LGAs of Sokoto State.

“The abductees were kidnapped in June 2020.”

He also said troops arrested five members of Yan Sakai group as well as a gun fabricator along Maga-Kyabu-Tadurga village.

He said troops of Operation Sahel Sanity, backed by the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji, neutralized six armed bandits in an encounter that took place on 14 July 2020 at Komani Hills within Rukudawa general area of Zamfara State, adding that arms and ammunition, including 34 motorcycles were recovered.

He said, within the week, a total of 714 rustled livestock comprising 302 rustled cows and 412 sheep were recovered in Zamfara State.

Like this: Like Loading...