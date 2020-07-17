Oxygen key for treatment of COVID-19 patients — HEI, Air Liquide

Partner to donate 120 Coxygen, PPEs to Gbagada Gen. hospital

By Chioma Obinna

Stakeholders have said that the provision of oxygen in isolation centres and hospitals was key in the treatment of COVID-19 patients even as they called for proper enforcement of safety guidelines through more engagement of transport associations and corporate organisations.

To this end, the Health Emergency Initiative, HEI, in partnership with Air Liquide yesterday donated 120 cubic litres of oxygen to Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos, as part of efforts to reduce deaths from COVID-19 and ensure patients who may need oxygen to stay alive are saved.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the donation, the Senior Sales and Marketing Manager, Air Liquide, Mr. Peter Nwabuisi regretted that despite the surge in COVID-19 cases a lot of Nigerians have let off their guards, adding that the spike in a number of COVID-19 cases was a call to keep to the safety guidelines set aside by the government.

“If you go to the markets today, you will find out that 90 per cent of the people in the markets are there without a nose mask, you get into the bus, today you will find almost every person without a nose mask, to make sure that this pandemic is kept at bay. The number of cases is the call for us to keep to the safety precautions, washing our hands, maintaining Physical distancing, and consistent sanitising our hands.”

Nwabisi said Air Liquide took a stand to identify with the plights of COVID-19 patients and ameliorate and ensure they get better.

He said the donations made in partnership with HEI would help to significantly reduce the number of deaths from COVID-19 and contribute to increasing numbers of survivors.

He listed some of the items donated to include; flow metres, humidifier, for the supply of oxygen, branded Nose masks, and five cartoons of Vitamin C to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) ANNEX, Gbagada General Hospital, and Gbagada Isolation Centre.

Speaking, the Executive Director, Health Emergency Initiative, HEI, Mr. Paschal Achunine, also urged on the Federal government to pay more attention to enforcement of the guidelines as well as engage Nigerians to understand that the virus exists.

“To enforce the guidelines, the government could go through the transport associations like NURTW, the same also applied to corporate organisations, meeting with their leaders. There should be a lot more engagement and vigilance. To make the enforcement work is not only using the tool of our law enforcement agencies but engagement.”

Continuing, Achunine urged more corporate organisations to key into the provision and donation of Personal Protective Equipment, PPEs to hospitals.

“Some may not have time to go to the hospital, but they could check HEI track record and build on its existing structure.”

He said by providing PPEs to hospitals and medical personnel, Nigeria could flatten the curve of COVID-19 pandemic.

He disclosed that since the emergence of COVID-19 in Nigeria, HEI had donated PPEs to over 3,000 health workers across 17 hospitals in Lagos state.

Receiving the donations, the Medical Director, Gbagada General Hospital, Dr. Adeleke Kaka, who commended the organisations for the donation, noted that health workers at the frontline needed to be protected while saving others.

