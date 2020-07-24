…says his return will boost party fortunes

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief John Odigie Oyegun has welcome Hon. Yakubu Dogara back to the party.

Oyegun who spoke exclusively to Vanguard on Friday said that Dogara as an asset that will boost the fortunes of the party.

Also read:

Dogara is the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives.

He was until the twilight of 2018 a member of APC but defected to the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP to pursue his ambition for a return to the parliament in 2019 general election.

Dogara who was successfully elected as a member of the House from his Toro/Dass Federal Constituency of Bauchi State was instrumental to the election of his home State Governor, Bala Mohammed.

He beat the current Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila by 8 votes in June 2015 to become the Speaker of the House.

In 2019, Gbajabiamila won the seat by an overwhelming majority vote.

Welcoming Dogara, Oyegun described him as a man of quality.

“It’s very welcome news. He’s a very sober person, very deep, accommodating of alternative use. It’s definitely a welcome addition. His coming back will boost the fortunes of our party. When you get a man of that quality, it’s always a good thing”, he said.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Vanguard News

The post Oyegun welcomes Dogara back to APC appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...