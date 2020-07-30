Oyetola, Akande, Ataoja, others mourn Pa Fasanmi

By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

The Governor of Osun State, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji, All Progressives Congress (APC), others mourned as the leader of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Fasanmi dies at age 94.

It was also gathered that Pa Fasanmi was admitted to Asubiaro State Hospital and was said to have been discharged last week Sunday before he finally died on around 6:45 PM on Wednesday.

A family source told The Nation that Pa Fasanmi’s greatest joy before his death was that he witnessed the Progressives party taking hold of power at the centre, the pursuit of Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

The last child of the late Fasanmi, Mr. Folabi Fasanmi in Osogbo announced to newsmen that burial for his father has been fixed for August 4, 2020, at St. John Anglican Church, Iye-Ekiti, the hometown of the elder statesman.

His words, “Baba’s wish for his burial is that he should be buried almost immediately and I can say that with what we have on ground now Baba should be buried next week Tuesday, 4th August 2020. We are going to work in conjunction with his political associates and the southwest governors.

“He is going to be buried at our hometown in St. John Anglican Church, Iye-Ekiti. He is going to share the same tomb with his wife who died in 2014. The tomb is a double-decker and the arrangement between them was that whosoever goes first will be buried underneath and who goes last will be on top. I am sure they will unite together in paradise.

Once everything is put in place we shall let everyone known the detail of the burial arrangement,” he concluded.

At the residence of the elder statesman on Thursday, mourners were received by the last child of Pa Fasanmi, Mr. Folabi Fasanmi and other members of the family after they filled the condolence registered.

Some of the sympathisers that The Nation Correspondent sighted in the house of Pa. Fasanmi were: Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji, Osun Ex-commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Lani Baderinwa, Osun Ex-Attorney Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Niyi Owolade, Spokesperson of All Progressives Congress, Osun State, Mr Kunle Oyatomi, officials from All Saints Cathedral Church, Balogun Agoro, Osogbo and others.

A brief service was held for Pa Fasanmi in his premises by officials from All Saints Anglican Church, Balogun Agoro, Osogbo.

They sang hymns and the short sermon was given in respect of the deceased.

The Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji who was represented by Chief Taiwo Agboola described Pa Fasanmi as a very notable person who contributed to Osogbo city despite he was not a native.

Similarly, a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Osun State governor, Mr. Ismail Omipidan on Thursday described the death of Pa Fasanmi as a big loss to the Yoruba race and Nigeria as a whole.

He said Pa Fasanmi was a great man of honour, progressive politician, and strong advocate of good governance, democratic values and ideals.

He stressed that the late Pa Fasammi would be greatly missed and remembered for his love for and service to Nigeria and its people. The late Afenifere leader was a die-hard Awoist and demonstrated this by projecting the principles and legacies of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

The Governor described him as one of the Encyclopedias of Progressivism and a loyal and dedicated practitioner of its ideals, adding that every 30 minutes at Pa Fasanmi’s feet was worth more than reading 10 books on politics.

Subsequently, a statement personally signed by Chief Akande which was made available to newsmen in Osogbo, capital of Osun was titled “Tribute to my political godfather – Pa Ayo Fasanmi”, read, ” I’m suddenly made a political orphan by the passing of Papa Ayo Fasanmi at this point. It is shocking and very painful to me personally because he was my political godfather since he introduced me to Chief Obafemi Awolowo in 1977.”

