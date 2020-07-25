Oyetola condoles Governor Abdulrazaq over father’s death

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola has condoled his Kwara State counterpart, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq over the demise of his father, Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdulrazaq (SAN).

AGF Abdulrazaq as he was fondly called died in the early hours of today at the age of 93.

Oyetola in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, also commiserated with the entire Abdulrazaq family, the Ilorin Emirate and the people of Kwara State over the sad incident.

The governor who lamented the demise of the patriarch and elder statesman, however, urged the bereaved family to take solace in the fact that the late AGF Abdulrazaq lived a fulfilled and memorable life.

He said: “Dear Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, accept my deepest condolences over the death of your father, Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdulrazaq. I also commiserate with the entire Abdulrazaq family, Ilorin Emirate and the people of Kwara State.

“AGF Abdulrazaq was an accomplished lawyer, a distinguished public servant, loving father, community leader, elder statesman and devout Muslim, who devoted his life to the service of God and humanity.

“While I pray to Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljanah Firdaus, I also pray He gives Governor Abdulrazaq and the rest of the family the much-needed strength and comfort to bear the loss.”

