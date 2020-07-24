Oyetola warns monarchs, others against violence

From Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Thursday warned monarchs and leaders of Ifon and Ilobu communities in Orolu Local Government against acts capable of threatening peace and security.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Ismail Omipidan, said Oyetola held a peace meeting with stakeholders from the two communities at the Government House, Osogbo.

He said the meeting, which was attended by monarchs from the two communities, the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Al-Maroof Adekunle Magbagbeola and the Olobu of Ilobu, Oba Ashiru Olatoye Olaniyan, was in respect of the crisis brewing between the two communities over land, as both are laying claim to the land.

The governor said the law would take its course on anybody or party found engaging in any act capable of breaking law and order in any part of the state, adding that the meeting resolved that the communities should stay off the disputed land until the matter is resolved.

