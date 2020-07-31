Oyo: Imbibe teachings of Eid-el-Kabir, Chief Imam, Aare Musulumi charge Muslim faithful

By Adeola Badru

MUSLIM faithful across the globe, yesterday, celebrated Eid-el-Kabir to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion to Allah and his readiness to sacrifice his son, Ismail, with a charge to always imbibe the teachings of the season.

While speaking on the essence of Eid-el Kabir celebration, the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheikh Abdul Ganiyy Abubakri Agbotomokekere, described the celebration as a festival of sacrifice and a period that reminds all humanity the need to make personal sacrifices to enhance the common good.

The Chief Imam, in his sermon at the Ibadan Central Prayer Ground, Agodi Gate, Muslim faithful to avail themselves the teachings embedded in the period as a time for sober reflection and make adequate use of it to beseech Almighty Allah to end the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also speaking, the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta States, Alhaji Daud Makanjuola Akinola, commended the Oyo State government for deeming it fit to open prayer grounds to worship Allah.

The Aare Musulumi enjoined the Muslims to adhere strictly to Covid-19 preventive protocols while reiterating the open show of love as one of the unique natures of the season.

His words: “My admonition to Muslim Hummah worldwide is that what Islam thought us, number one is peace and love. If we have this peace and love, we have everything in the world.”

“Those who try to label us as terrorists, we are not terrorists. Our religion is the most peaceful one. When you see the Muslims we always embrace one another. We always eat together and do everything together.”

“We even wear a uniform. These symbols show that Islam is peace. My advice to Muslim the world is that let us maintain what Allah taught us. God taught to love and peace. If we have a love for one another in this country, there wouldn’t be any rancour.”

“See what is happening nowhere, everybody locks his gate because of insecurity. Everybody tries to spend a lot of millions to build walls around their house because there is no love any more.”

“In those days, hardly you saw any house with a wall fence. You could just go to any house and eat, that is when there is love. All these things are no more there again. That is why we have a lot of problems in the country. Even we don’t trust one another any more. When you don’t trust, how do you want to help others?”

“I’m begging all of us now, let’s change and follow what God expects from us. Even when you worship five times a day but you don’t love others, where do you want to put what you are doing? So, let’s have exhibit love,” Aare Musulumi posited.

Vanguard’s correspondent who monitored the event at the Agodi praying ground, reports that all the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the state government were strictly adhered to except the social and physical distancing protocol.

