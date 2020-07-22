Oyo opens all schools

By Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

Oyo State Government has cancelled the third term for the 2019/2020 academic session for primary and secondary schools.

With the development, pupils are to be promoted based on their academic performance in first and second terms of the suspended session.

The directive formed part of decisions reached at the State Executive Council meeting held yesterday.

A source in the Ministry of Education, who was privy to the meeting and pleaded anonymity, explained that the decision to review the calendar and especially cancelled the third term was advocated by Governor Seyi Makinde and discussed by the Council.

According to the source, the governor was more concerned about the need to ensure that the pupils were not exposed unnecessary and strongly advocated their safety as the state battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Olasunkanmi Olaleye, said terminal classes pupils, including Primary Six, Junior Secondary School 3 and Senior Secondary School 3, are to proceed on holiday from July 30 and resume for their examination, whose detailed was released in the revised academic calendar.

Olaleye said: “The Oyo State Executive Council at its meeting today (yesterday) has approved the academic calendar to guide resumption of schools and other associated educational activities in the state.

“According to the approved calendar, Third Term 2019/2020 session has been cancelled and promotion of pupils for affected classes will now be determined by First and Second Term Continuous Assessment.

“Pry 6, JSS 3 and SSS 3 will proceed on holiday from July 30 and resume for their examination as follows:

“Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE)- 10th to 18th August 2020. Competitive Entrance Examination into the Schools of Science- 19th August 2020.

“Placement/Screening Test to JSS1- 20th August 2020. Placement Test into Technical Colleges- 28th August 2020

“The SSS 3 will resume for their examination as soon as the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) announces the date.

“The 2020/21 academic session, according to the calendar approved by the State Council is as follows:

“First Term- 21st September to 18th December 2020. Second Term- 11th January to 9th April 2021. Third Term- 3rd May to 30th July 2021.

“The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology enjoins stakeholders and the public to take note of the details of the academic calendar.”

Like this: Like Loading...