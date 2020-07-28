Oyo State’s Internally Generated Revenue Stands at N2.3 Billion, Targets N6.2 Billion – Commissioner

The Oyo State Commissioner for Finance, Akinola Ojo, has said that the Internally Generated Revenue now stands at an average of N2.3 billion monthly.

Ojo said this on Monday, adding that the state now targets a monthly internally generated revenue of N3.2 billion by end of this year and N6.2billion by May 2023.

Ojo said that while N1.250 billion was realised as IGR in April, N1.50 billion was amassed in May and N2.6billion accumulated in June.

He further said the goal of the current administration was to achieve the set IGR targets on efforts aimed at expanding the state’s economic base, creating wealth for citizens, erecting the right infrastructure, harnessing the state’s potential, creating enabling environment to attract foreign investment.

“The goal is that before the end of this administration, our internally generated revenue should be in the region of N6.2bilion. We want to be able to cover of the salary wage bill with our IGR. COVID-19 slowed down the IGR hopefully by the end of the year, we should hit N3.2 billion,” Ojo said.

Speaking on the recent N100 billion bond approved by the state government, he argued that the was part of the plans of the government to significantly boost the state’s economy and achieve an increase its IGR.

He added that the bond the current administration looked to raise was in the region of between 12 and 14 percent interest rate, at about three and a half percent as fees with repayment tenure of between seven to 12 and a half years.

Ojo described the bond to be raised by the Makinde administration as cheaper than that of former Abiola Ajimobi led administration got at about 16 and a half percent interest rate with about five and a half percent as fees.

“This is a private bond, it is backed by a private organisation backed by the Oyo State government. The private sector is going to participate in the risk of the bond we are currently doing.

“The private institutions will keep us on track to ensure we can deliver on what we say we want to use the bonds on. It’s a joint responsibility between private sector and the state ensuring we deliver all the projects we are putting in the bond.

“Bond gives us flexibility in terms of repayment. For commercial loans that you take, if you are lucky, you will get a maximum of three to four years and get it at between 16 and 17 percent.

“With this bond, we are looking at a tenure of between seven to twelve and a half years. The specifics of the bond are not yet clear but we know what we want as a state.

“Let me point out that the previous administration also raised a bond at about 16 and a half percent and the fees charged for raising that bond was about five and a half percent.

“This bond will be significantly cheaper than what was raised before. We are looking at being in the region of about 250 to 450 basis points below what the bond of the previous administration was. The interest rate for this one will be between 12 and 14 percent.

“The previous administration raised the bond and did about five and a half percent; we are looking at a cap of about three and a half percent for this current bond as the fees.

“This bond will be a lot cheaper and we will be getting value for our money. If we look at a bond for 10 years period, it gives us a lot of room to be able to execute the projects we want to execute and the repayment is not too stressful on the state,” Ojo said.

